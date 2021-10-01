IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Fmr. editor: Media shouldn’t serve both parties, but democracy

06:53

Former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob says Democrats and Republicans cannot be covered the same because Republicans have overwhelmed the media with corruption, creating something he calls “scandal fatigue.” Jacob, along with Columbia University journalism professor Jelani Cobb, join Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how the media must change the way it reports on the two major political parties to best serve the public.Oct. 1, 2021

