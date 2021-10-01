Fmr. editor: Media shouldn’t serve both parties, but democracy
Former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob says Democrats and Republicans cannot be covered the same because Republicans have overwhelmed the media with corruption, creating something he calls “scandal fatigue.” Jacob, along with Columbia University journalism professor Jelani Cobb, join Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how the media must change the way it reports on the two major political parties to best serve the public.Oct. 1, 2021