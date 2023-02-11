IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Capehart: Crazy is the new normal for the modern-day GOP

The Last Word

Capehart: Crazy is the new normal for the modern-day GOP

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart compares the very normal week Pres. Biden and the Democrats had, touting recent economic gains in Wisconsin and Minnesota after the president’s strong State of the Union address to Republicans who spend their week holding hearings on fringe conspiracies, trying to stoke culture war issues, and dealing with new lies from Rep. George Santos.Feb. 11, 2023

    Capehart: Crazy is the new normal for the modern-day GOP

