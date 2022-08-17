IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden is 'delivering results' on climate White House says

The Last Word

Biden is ‘delivering results’ on climate White House says

Ali Zaidi, White House Deputy Climate Advisor, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why Pres. Biden’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act is sending a “message loud and clear to the world” that the U.S. is back to being a leader in combatting the climate crisis.Aug. 17, 2022

    Biden is ‘delivering results’ on climate White House says

