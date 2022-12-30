IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dem Rep. Don Beyer goes back to college to learn about AI tech

    04:41
  • Now Playing

    Biden diversifying federal courts ‘an incredibly big deal,’ legal expert says

    06:56
  • UP NEXT

    Kirschner: Many 'incriminating nuggets' in new Jan. 6 transcripts

    04:08

  • Rep. Colin Allred: Trump presidency 'was a stress test for our system'

    04:03

  • Sisters in Law co-hosts on DOJ’s ‘strategic’ Jan. 6 investigation

    06:00

  • Rightwing Republicans more dangerous than any drag queen, Democrat says

    04:56

  • Ukrainians will remain defiant despite power cuts and winter cold, Kyiv reporter says

    05:15

  • Migrant Advocate: TX Gov. Abbott busing migrants with 'most racist, xenophobic intentions'

    04:13

  • The more George Santos speaks, ‘the more questions are raised,’ reporter says

    05:23

  • McQuade: Text of Jan. 6 final report ‘reads like a story’

    02:46

  • Lawrence: Cassidy Hutchinson did not want a lawyer from Trump world

    15:51

  • Snyder: Ukrainians have put prospect of larger war 'beyond the horizon'

    05:24

  • Weissmann on what the special counsel can learn from witness transcripts

    04:05

  • Lawrence: History was made with Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress

    07:43

  • Rep. Schiff: Jan. 6th Cmte. final report will keep public ‘on the edge of their seat’

    04:00

  • Rep. Lloyd Doggett: Trump had big credits and losses 'but seldom a big tax bill'

    04:17

  • Lawrence: We’ll see Trump’s tax returns because Chairman Neal and the law prevailed

    07:18

  • Tribe: We’ll see ‘a series of indictments’ against Trump by spring

    05:11

  • Lawrence: Jan. 6 hearings among most important in Congressional history

    11:14

  • Ali Velshi: Are we talking ourselves into a recession?

    05:17

The Last Word

Biden diversifying federal courts ‘an incredibly big deal,’ legal expert says

06:56

Law professors Danielle Holley and Michele Goodwin join MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the “historic record” of President Biden’s judicial confirmations and how these diverse judges will create change that will “survive a president.”Dec. 30, 2022

  • Dem Rep. Don Beyer goes back to college to learn about AI tech

    04:41
  • Now Playing

    Biden diversifying federal courts ‘an incredibly big deal,’ legal expert says

    06:56
  • UP NEXT

    Kirschner: Many 'incriminating nuggets' in new Jan. 6 transcripts

    04:08

  • Rep. Colin Allred: Trump presidency 'was a stress test for our system'

    04:03

  • Sisters in Law co-hosts on DOJ’s ‘strategic’ Jan. 6 investigation

    06:00

  • Rightwing Republicans more dangerous than any drag queen, Democrat says

    04:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All