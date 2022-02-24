Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine
01:28
Share this -
copied
In a statement, President Joe Biden condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine. "The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said. "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."Feb. 24, 2022
'You declared war': Ukraine ambassador confronts Russia's representative at U.N.
11:54
McFaul: Attacks on Kyiv may be 'turning point' for Putin's plan to rebuild Russian empire
02:46
As people of Kyiv wake up to 'sound of booms' in distance, warning sirens in city quiet
07:04
Now Playing
Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine
01:28
UP NEXT
Blasts heard in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv after Putin announces military operation
02:20
McQuade memo details Jan. 6 criminal charges Trump could face