IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Putin announces Russian military operation against Ukraine as explosions heard in Kyiv

  • 'You declared war': Ukraine ambassador confronts Russia's representative at U.N.

    11:54

  • McFaul: Attacks on Kyiv may be 'turning point' for Putin's plan to rebuild Russian empire

    02:46

  • As people of Kyiv wake up to 'sound of booms' in distance, warning sirens in city quiet

    07:04
  • Now Playing

    Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Blasts heard in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv after Putin announces military operation

    02:20

  • McQuade memo details Jan. 6 criminal charges Trump could face

    08:18

  • Dems could capitalize on Rick Scott’s wildly conservative GOP agenda

    03:13

  • Trump & his allies praise Putin as Russian troops threaten Ukraine

    03:06

  • ‘Massive’ Jan. 6 civil suits could be Trump's undoing

    05:55

  • Why invading Ukraine could be a ‘real problem’ for Putin

    07:35

  • U.S. Ambassador to UN: Sanctions for Russia are coming

    01:17

  • AZ Democrat: ‘Be on high alert’ about GOP election deniers seeking office

    03:02

  • Kirschner: ‘Trump may be reaching the end of his rope’

    06:06

  • Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

    05:28

  • U.S. and Russia to meet next week as long as Ukraine isn't invaded

    06:19

  • Lawrence: Judge sees 'copious evidence' of possible fraud by Trump

    09:05

  • 'This is Jim Crow, 2.0': Texas voter blasts GOP voter suppression

    08:28

  • Lawrence: No one testifies against Trump better than Trump

    09:26

  • Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Ketanji Brown Jackson

    05:40

  • Katyal: New Jan. 6 subpoenas reveal ‘soft coup’ by fake electors plotters

    01:36

The Last Word

Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine

01:28

In a statement, President Joe Biden condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine. "The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said. "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."Feb. 24, 2022

  • 'You declared war': Ukraine ambassador confronts Russia's representative at U.N.

    11:54

  • McFaul: Attacks on Kyiv may be 'turning point' for Putin's plan to rebuild Russian empire

    02:46

  • As people of Kyiv wake up to 'sound of booms' in distance, warning sirens in city quiet

    07:04
  • Now Playing

    Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Blasts heard in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv after Putin announces military operation

    02:20

  • McQuade memo details Jan. 6 criminal charges Trump could face

    08:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All