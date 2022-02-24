Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine

In a statement, President Joe Biden condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine. "The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said. "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."Feb. 24, 2022