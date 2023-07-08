Apparent coup attempt Vladimir Putin faced may have never ended

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi discusses new reporting that Wagner Founder Yevgeny Prigozhin – who was said to be in Belarus – is actually back in Russia after Prigozhin and his mercenaries rebelled against Vladimir Putin’s army staging what many believed was a potential coup. Velshi is joined by former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor, and the two also look ahead to Biden attending the next NATO Summit where Putin’s war and Sweden’s NATO membership will be top points of discussion.July 8, 2023

