‘Voting is the great equalizer’: TX Dems vow to fight GOP voting attacks in court

Nigerian immigrant Yemi Mobolade breaks GOP stronghold in Colorado06:12
- Now Playing
‘Voting is the great equalizer’: TX Dems vow to fight GOP voting attacks in court06:24
- UP NEXT
Artificial Intelligence responsible for 5% of jobs lost in May06:13
Trump’s claim he’d end Ukraine war in 24 hours is ‘pure frivolity’03:53
Lawrence: Trump’s ‘panic’ on display when asked about docs case audio tape06:38
Senate passes debt ceiling bill 63-3601:45
Lawrence: The Biden debt negotiating team did an ‘incredibly good job’17:16
TN State Rep. Pearson: Our democracy can’t become a GOP ‘mobocracy’05:59
‘Joe Biden won’: Lawrence on the President’s successful debt ceiling strategy13:26
Richard Lui on the need to change the ‘cultural conversation’ on mental health05:01
TX State Rep.: GOP wants to ‘hijack the largest urban voting district’04:00
Rep. Kildee: GOP wants to solve the debt ceiling problem they created07:30
Doctor who helped child rape victim faces ‘extreme’ disciplinary hearing03:47
Rep. McGovern on debt fight: House GOP are ‘unreasonable, unrealistic, and unhinged’05:40
Lawrence: Trump faces new 'extremely damning' potential obstruction evidence07:45
Beto O’Rourke: Uvalde families leading us ‘in the right direction’02:40
Rep. Maxwell Frost: ‘We need to fight’ against Ron DeSantis’s book bans04:36
Lawrence: Chief Justice Roberts reveals his shockingly shallow 'hardest decision'11:21
Lawrence: What if Joe Biden is doing everything right in the debt ceiling negotiations?16:25
Trump lawyers demand meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland02:54
Nigerian immigrant Yemi Mobolade breaks GOP stronghold in Colorado06:12
- Now Playing
‘Voting is the great equalizer’: TX Dems vow to fight GOP voting attacks in court06:24
- UP NEXT
Artificial Intelligence responsible for 5% of jobs lost in May06:13
Trump’s claim he’d end Ukraine war in 24 hours is ‘pure frivolity’03:53
Lawrence: Trump’s ‘panic’ on display when asked about docs case audio tape06:38
Senate passes debt ceiling bill 63-3601:45
Play All