IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Astonishing': Ukraine retakes land Putin said would be Russian ‘forever’

    05:37

  • National Archives: Some Trump White House docs are still missing

    03:31
  • Now Playing

    ‘Look at what we’ve done’: Justice Jackson begins historic SCOTUS tenure

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    ‘We need toilets!’: Ali visits forgotten Florida residents devastated by Hurricane Ian

    05:54

  • Fmr. Obama FEMA director breaks down immediate needs of hurricane survivors

    04:36

  • FL Rep.: ‘All hands on deck’ recovery from Hurricane Ian

    05:15

  • Maxwell Alejandro Frost on Florida’s Climate Crisis

    02:35

  • Lawrence: Ginni Thomas finally meets with Jan. 6 Committee

    04:37

  • Weissmann: Trump appointed-judge ‘unfit’ to serve

    05:58

  • Schiff: Ginni Thomas ‘did not assert privilege’ in meeting with Jan. 6 Cmte.

    04:20

  • Florida’s top elected Democrat: When it comes to hurricanes, we all put aside politics

    03:48

  • Iranian journalist: Iranian women are ‘leading a revolution’

    08:07

  • U.S. Ambassador to UN: ‘We will never accept’ Putin’s attempt to annex Ukraine

    04:37

  • Litman: ‘Smart lawyers and Donald Trump tend to part company’

    04:40

  • Migrants’ lawyer slams DeSantis for using them as ‘political props’

    03:00

  • Kyrsten Sinema says she and Mitch McConnell “share the same values”

    07:44

  • Secy. Blinken honors his father after his death by “continuing to do his job.”

    02:28

  • Why women are driving a large and growing protest movement in Iran

    06:15

  • Ayman: Democracy, however imperfect, is worth fighting for

    04:13

  • Beschloss: Democracy will not be undermined by ‘an angry minority forever'

    07:10

The Last Word

‘Look at what we’ve done’: Justice Jackson begins historic SCOTUS tenure

05:41

In the U.S. Supreme Court’s 233 years, there has never been a Black woman on the bench. MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart says that with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson beginning her time on the nation’s highest court, “America got better, today.”Oct. 4, 2022

  • 'Astonishing': Ukraine retakes land Putin said would be Russian ‘forever’

    05:37

  • National Archives: Some Trump White House docs are still missing

    03:31
  • Now Playing

    ‘Look at what we’ve done’: Justice Jackson begins historic SCOTUS tenure

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    ‘We need toilets!’: Ali visits forgotten Florida residents devastated by Hurricane Ian

    05:54

  • Fmr. Obama FEMA director breaks down immediate needs of hurricane survivors

    04:36

  • FL Rep.: ‘All hands on deck’ recovery from Hurricane Ian

    05:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All