    K.I.N.D. Fund student: 'we will take care of these desks'

The Last Word

K.I.N.D. Fund student: ‘we will take care of these desks’

Seventh grade student Abraham Jeke is inspired to become a carpenter to help build the desks that you help provide to schools in Malawi that have never had desks. Your generous contributions to the K.I.N.D. Fund also help families survive by providing jobs to make the desks. Learn more at lastworddesks.msnbc.comDec. 13, 2023

    K.I.N.D. Fund student: 'we will take care of these desks'

