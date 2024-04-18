IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'A clear violation': Gagged Trump posts FOX lie about criminal case jury pool
April 18, 202406:31
  • Now Playing

    'A clear violation': Gagged Trump posts FOX lie about criminal case jury pool

    06:31
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence reacts to Trump post attacking NY criminal case jury pool

    12:11

  • Lawrence: Criminal defendant Trump makes history in sleeping court room portrait

    05:43

  • ‘He blew it’: Trump defends hush money payments on Day 2 of trial

    08:19

  • SCOTUS hears case that may impact Trump Jan. 6 charges

    04:32

  • ‘No more games’: Judge puts Trump lawyers on notice on criminal trial’s first day

    07:36

  • Lawrence: Trump wants a big protest outside his trial. Instead he got babies napping.

    10:01

  • ‘This happened because of Trump’: AZ Dem who shared abortion story blasts GOP over ban

    06:11

  • 'A confederacy of dunces!': Mom blasts TN GOP for advancing bill to arm teachers

    12:59

  • Joe Biden made his reelection argument with Lawrence 13 years ago

    10:30

  • Lawrence: Trump's face lies to you without saying a word

    10:05

  • Lawrence: SCOTUS justices of 3 GOP presidents ended Roe. ‘Your vote lives after you.’

    13:02

  • 'Pathetic!': Pulitzer-winning historian calls Trump 'constitutionally illiterate'

    04:58

  • Gov. Hobbs: ‘Chaos and confusion’ from Arizona abortion ban is ‘devastating’

    05:47

  • Lawrence: Arizona’s abortion ban is exactly what Trump wanted

    08:38

  • 'She is lying': AZ Dem Senate candidate Gallego torches Kari Lake on abortion ban

    04:58

  • Vance: Smith’s brief tells SCOTUS ‘don’t sacrifice the American experiment on the altar of Donald Trump’

    03:05

  • Sen. Klobuchar: Trump took responsibility for abortion rights ‘chaos’

    05:01

  • Lawrence: The Trump official position on abortion is just a ‘political calculation’

    09:30

  • Calls grow for RFK Jr. to drop out after remarks sympathetic to Jan. 6 rioters

    04:57

The Last Word

'A clear violation': Gagged Trump posts FOX lie about criminal case jury pool

06:31

In what MSNBC Legal Analyst Andrew Weissmann called a clear violation of his criminal case gag order, Donald Trump posted a claim by a FOX host about the jury pool in his New York criminal trial. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is joined by Weissmann and Adam Pollock, former Assistant Attorney General for New York State.April 18, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'A clear violation': Gagged Trump posts FOX lie about criminal case jury pool

    06:31
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence reacts to Trump post attacking NY criminal case jury pool

    12:11

  • Lawrence: Criminal defendant Trump makes history in sleeping court room portrait

    05:43

  • ‘He blew it’: Trump defends hush money payments on Day 2 of trial

    08:19

  • SCOTUS hears case that may impact Trump Jan. 6 charges

    04:32

  • ‘No more games’: Judge puts Trump lawyers on notice on criminal trial’s first day

    07:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All