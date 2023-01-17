U.S. gun epidemic hits police: 64 officers shot to death in 2022

A new report from The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund shows 64 police officers killed by gunfire in 2022 with eleven officers killed in ambush attacks. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber reports on these tragedies and features some of the heroes who died in the line of duty. Marcia Ferranto, the CEO of The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and Mark Claxton, retired NYPD detective and director of political affairs for the Black Law Enforcement Alliance join Melber for this important conversation.Jan. 17, 2023