IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. gun epidemic hits police: 64 officers shot to death in 2022

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    'Hundreds of lives will be saved': Illinois governor signs semiautomatic weapons ban

    07:04

  • Assault weapons banned in Illinois after series of deadly mass shootings

    05:36

  • Virginia authorities say 6-year-old intentionally shot teacher

    02:08

  • Police and prosecutors have few tools in states with permissive gun laws

    08:32

  • Historic gun safety reforms bust myth of NRA invincibility

    06:17

  • Young victims of gun violence are remembered in year-end NYT Magazine

    08:07

  • Murphy senses shift for anti-gun violence movement as voters lose patience with inaction

    06:26

  • Nation marks 10 years since Sandy Hook

    03:47

  • Pulse survivor on anti-LGBTQ hate: ‘We must treat one another better’

    03:22

  • Club Q survivors on their Capitol Hill testimony denouncing anti-LGBTQ violence

    10:06

  • Sandy Hook survivor 10 years later: 'We have so much further to go'

    07:43

  • Club Q shooting survivor ‘disgusted’ over U.S. ‘inaction on gun reform’

    02:41

  • Sen. Murphy: Today is a day to remember all of the good that has come since Sandy Hook

    11:33

  • Sandy Hook: One decade later

    07:21

  • Sen. Murphy: We wouldn’t have seen change without the Sandy Hook Families

    07:04

  • Gun laws work — and Joy Reid brought some stunning receipts to prove it

    03:33

  • Fmr. Rep. Donna Edwards: Reinstating assault weapons ban ‘is a lost cause worth pursuing’

    08:49

  • Authorities investigate phone of suspected Virginia Walmart gunman

    01:43

  • Breaking down the suspected Club Q shooter’s online profile

    05:30

The Beat with Ari

U.S. gun epidemic hits police: 64 officers shot to death in 2022

05:11

A new report from The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund shows 64 police officers killed by gunfire in 2022 with eleven officers killed in ambush attacks. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber reports on these tragedies and features some of the heroes who died in the line of duty. Marcia Ferranto, the CEO of The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and Mark Claxton, retired NYPD detective and director of political affairs for the Black Law Enforcement Alliance join Melber for this important conversation.Jan. 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    U.S. gun epidemic hits police: 64 officers shot to death in 2022

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    'Hundreds of lives will be saved': Illinois governor signs semiautomatic weapons ban

    07:04

  • Assault weapons banned in Illinois after series of deadly mass shootings

    05:36

  • Virginia authorities say 6-year-old intentionally shot teacher

    02:08

  • Police and prosecutors have few tools in states with permissive gun laws

    08:32

  • Historic gun safety reforms bust myth of NRA invincibility

    06:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All