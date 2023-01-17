U.S. gun epidemic hits police: 64 officers shot to death in 2022

- Now Playing
U.S. gun epidemic hits police: 64 officers shot to death in 202205:11
- UP NEXT
'Hundreds of lives will be saved': Illinois governor signs semiautomatic weapons ban07:04
Assault weapons banned in Illinois after series of deadly mass shootings05:36
Virginia authorities say 6-year-old intentionally shot teacher02:08
Police and prosecutors have few tools in states with permissive gun laws08:32
Historic gun safety reforms bust myth of NRA invincibility06:17
Young victims of gun violence are remembered in year-end NYT Magazine08:07
Murphy senses shift for anti-gun violence movement as voters lose patience with inaction06:26
Nation marks 10 years since Sandy Hook03:47
Pulse survivor on anti-LGBTQ hate: ‘We must treat one another better’03:22
Club Q survivors on their Capitol Hill testimony denouncing anti-LGBTQ violence10:06
Sandy Hook survivor 10 years later: 'We have so much further to go'07:43
Club Q shooting survivor ‘disgusted’ over U.S. ‘inaction on gun reform’02:41
Sen. Murphy: Today is a day to remember all of the good that has come since Sandy Hook11:33
Sandy Hook: One decade later07:21
Sen. Murphy: We wouldn’t have seen change without the Sandy Hook Families07:04
Gun laws work — and Joy Reid brought some stunning receipts to prove it03:33
Fmr. Rep. Donna Edwards: Reinstating assault weapons ban ‘is a lost cause worth pursuing’08:49
Authorities investigate phone of suspected Virginia Walmart gunman01:43
Breaking down the suspected Club Q shooter’s online profile05:30
- Now Playing
U.S. gun epidemic hits police: 64 officers shot to death in 202205:11
- UP NEXT
'Hundreds of lives will be saved': Illinois governor signs semiautomatic weapons ban07:04
Assault weapons banned in Illinois after series of deadly mass shootings05:36
Virginia authorities say 6-year-old intentionally shot teacher02:08
Police and prosecutors have few tools in states with permissive gun laws08:32
Historic gun safety reforms bust myth of NRA invincibility06:17
Play All