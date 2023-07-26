Trump 'panicking’ after Giuliani admits election lies: Michael Cohen

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, conceded in a court filing that he made “false” statements about two Georgia 2020 election workers who are suing him over baseless claims of fraud he made against them. Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to Trump, tells MSNBC’s Katie Phang on “The Beat” that “Giuliani has been lying for Donald since the day that he became involved with him.”July 26, 2023