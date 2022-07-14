IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The Beat with Ari

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022

    Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

