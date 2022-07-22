Time's up: Biden DOJ must decide on indicting Trump soon, says top Watergate prosecutor
As the Jan. 6 committee presents its final primetime hearing highlighting Donald Trump’s inaction during the insurrection, Watergate task force chief Richard Ben-Veniste speaks out about the timeline for Merrick Garland to indict Donald Trump, telling MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber “He ought to be able to make a decision about whether there’s enough evidence to indict Donald Trump in six months… A decision must be made.”July 22, 2022
