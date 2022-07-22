IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Time's up: Biden DOJ must decide on indicting Trump soon, says top Watergate prosecutor

    06:59
  • UP NEXT

    Trump ‘100% committed crimes’: Evidence moves from speech ‘incitement’ to wider MAGA conspiracy

    12:57

  • Will Bannon go to jail? Trump vet "turns red" as DOJ rests Jan. 6 case on hiding evidence

    09:27

  • Republican-run prison rebuked by Biden DOJ for abuse, violence and scalding, inhumane conditions

    06:39

  • Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on fear, creativity, success 'addiction' and Nirvana lessons

    26:55

  • Trump on track to be indicted in 2022, says DOJ vet amidst "Fire hose" of new evidence 

    04:17

  • Going down?: Bad signs for Trump aide Steve Bannon as criminal trial starts

    03:12

  • Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison if 'insulting' defense 'backfires' at trial

    04:56

  • He's going down: Bannon's 'Tough guy' talk melts down as DOJ vet predicts conviction

    06:37

  • Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison as trial starts

    03:30

  • Losing again: MAGA 'hearsay' defense crashes as officer confirms Trump tried to join violent march

    05:32

  • Indicted Trump aide Bannon's Hail Mary gets fact-checked by House investigator

    06:10

  • Indicted Trump coup plotter runs from voting machine plot he admitted

    03:45

  • Guilty?: Prosecutor outlines "broad" criminal case against Trump beyond Jan. 6

    07:34

  • Go after Trump: DOJ vets press Biden-Garland DOJ over slow probe

    06:00

  • Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

    06:21

  • See Trump WH lawyer confronted on live TV: Keep the medal of freedom out your mouth

    05:39

  • Phoebe Bridgers on her lyrics, lonely creativity, and smashing guitars and double standards

    29:52

  • Trump coup nightmare: Case for 'two serious crimes' outlined by top prosecutor

    03:15

  • How to indict Trump in 2022: Mueller vet responds to bombshell hearing

    05:23

The Beat with Ari

Time's up: Biden DOJ must decide on indicting Trump soon, says top Watergate prosecutor

06:59

As the Jan. 6 committee presents its final primetime hearing highlighting Donald Trump’s inaction during the insurrection, Watergate task force chief Richard Ben-Veniste speaks out about the timeline for Merrick Garland to indict Donald Trump, telling MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber “He ought to be able to make a decision about whether there’s enough evidence to indict Donald Trump in six months… A decision must be made.”July 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Time's up: Biden DOJ must decide on indicting Trump soon, says top Watergate prosecutor

    06:59
  • UP NEXT

    Trump ‘100% committed crimes’: Evidence moves from speech ‘incitement’ to wider MAGA conspiracy

    12:57

  • Will Bannon go to jail? Trump vet "turns red" as DOJ rests Jan. 6 case on hiding evidence

    09:27

  • Republican-run prison rebuked by Biden DOJ for abuse, violence and scalding, inhumane conditions

    06:39

  • Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on fear, creativity, success 'addiction' and Nirvana lessons

    26:55

  • Trump on track to be indicted in 2022, says DOJ vet amidst "Fire hose" of new evidence 

    04:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All