Taylor Swift can beat Trump again in 2024, so Fox pundits panic

From football to feminism, Taylor Swift continues to build on her reach. Swift's "Eras" tour is projected to generate a $5 billion impact on the economy. Swift also backed Biden in 2020 and encouraged fans to register to vote. Facing that influence, some GOP pundits are trying to knock Swift and the excitement over her NFL appearance. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the "Taylor Swift effect" and is joined by Erin Gloria Ryan to discuss. Sept. 28, 2023