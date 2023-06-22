IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Republican grifting exposed: See Chief Justice John Roberts confronted on TV

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s TV confessions pave path to prison: Jack Smith sends Trump his own interviews in new filing

    05:50

  • Trump’s ‘prison nightmare’ comes to life: Convicts in similar cases go to prison

    06:47

  • Trump faces prison where over 600 Jan 6 convicts are waiting for him: Melber breakdown

    12:03

  • GOP ‘crime family’ conspiracies falter as Hunter Biden pleads to tax evasion

    09:06

  • Confession to prison? Trump implodes with ‘smoking gun admission’ in Jack Smith’s espionage case

    10:57

  • See how the DOJ slow-walked and hesitated investigating Trump’s coup: Melber breakdown

    08:47

  • Political momentum builds for less work & 'more life' with 4-day week: Melber 'Open Mind'

    13:42

  • Exposed: Donald Trump’s attempts to evade the law: Melber explains 

    04:54

  • Trump’s prison nightmare: See Jack Smith taking 'Hague playbook' to DOJ in Melber Report

    07:07

  • See Jack Smith’s new road map for sending Trump to prison: Ari Melber Report

    09:45

  • Fmr. Trump impeachment lawyer: DOJ charges ‘could have been avoided’

    09:34

  • Trump arrested: From nukes, secrets & lies to smoking gun evidence: Melber Report

    07:33

  • See Trump charges and national security danger confronted by Watergate icon Bob Woodward

    10:24

  • Donald Trump arrested & facing prison: See Trump destroy Trump: O’Donnell - Melber breakdown

    10:33

  • Historic: Trump arrested, booked & arraigned by the government he once ran, Melber reports

    05:43

  • Trump indicted: 'Nightmare' defendant needs new lawyers after lawyer hands DOJ smoking gun tape

    04:38

  • Trump DOJ Charges: ‘Smoking gun’ evidence came from Trump himself, reports Ari Melber

    06:17

  • See the line from new Trump charges to Jan. 6 coup plot: Hayes-Melber Breakdown

    09:03

  • Historic: U.S. indicts Trump with evidence 'he did it' and knew it: Melber Report

    04:38

The Beat with Ari

Republican grifting exposed: See Chief Justice John Roberts confronted on TV

05:48

The Supreme Court is facing another grifting scandal after ProRepublica reported Justice Samuel Alito took and hid gifts from a Republican billionaire who later had cases before the court. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent and attorney Ari Melber reports on the stakes for the widening scandal and how Chief Justice Roberts has an obligation to address it. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber) June 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Republican grifting exposed: See Chief Justice John Roberts confronted on TV

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s TV confessions pave path to prison: Jack Smith sends Trump his own interviews in new filing

    05:50

  • Trump’s ‘prison nightmare’ comes to life: Convicts in similar cases go to prison

    06:47

  • Trump faces prison where over 600 Jan 6 convicts are waiting for him: Melber breakdown

    12:03

  • GOP ‘crime family’ conspiracies falter as Hunter Biden pleads to tax evasion

    09:06

  • Confession to prison? Trump implodes with ‘smoking gun admission’ in Jack Smith’s espionage case

    10:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All