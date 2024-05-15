'Running toward the sound of the sleaze': VP contenders flock to hush money trial

Former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential prospects have turned the lower Manhattan courthouse into a proving ground. The Morning Joe panel discusses the appearances of Republicans like Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy at Manhattan criminal court Tuesday.May 15, 2024