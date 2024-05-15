IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lawrence: Sleeping 'old man' Trump made trial look like it was in a nursing home
May 15, 202417:13
Lawrence: Sleeping 'old man' Trump made trial look like it was in a nursing home

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell describes the political history that was made outside and inside the courthouse of Donald Trump’s criminal trial. Outside the courthouse, Republicans led by House Speaker Mike Johnson rose up to show support for Donald Trump. And inside the courtroom, Michael Cohen’s cross-examination almost made you “begin to understand him” for the first time.May 15, 2024

