Liz Cheney mocks Speaker Johnson for appearing at hush money trial

- Now Playing
Liz Cheney mocks Speaker Johnson for appearing at hush money trial03:00
- UP NEXT
'Running toward the sound of the sleaze': VP contenders flock to hush money trial11:12
Nick Kristof on 'Chasing Hope' and experiencing 'true evil' and 'the very best' in people08:34
Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 1457:18
From Putin to protesters, photographer Platon breaks down his most enduring pictures10:54
George Stephanopoulos on his new book, the dangers of a second Trump term12:38
'The hypocrisy is so amazing': Joe calls out JD Vance flocking to NYC to support Trump09:17
Kathleen Hanna on 'Rebel Girl' and how friends, humor keep her going05:07
Speaker Mike Johnson to appear at NYC courthouse in support of Trump00:41
‘They ruled through fear’: Richard Engel on Hamas' rule in Gaza10:15
Joe: Trump can't remember Jimmy Carter's last name03:26
Michael Cohen returns to witness stand after testifying Monday10:42
New report says lead poisoning could be the culprit of Beethoven's deafness04:38
'Normalize it, it's too funny': Pamela Adlon on real-life pregnancy humor in 'Babes'04:39
'We need to develop': Nigeria's F.M. calls for G20 inclusion and a UN Security Council seat04:14
'Blocking and tackling often wins elections': Lemire on Biden's campaign strategy06:17
Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 1329:52
'Remarkable discovery': Newly discovered love letters showcased in 'The Loves of Theodore Roosevelt'06:41
Trump slammed in $140M ad blitz over reproductive healthcare stance06:02
'They just come back for more': Joe slams GOP's subservience to Trump07:29
- Now Playing
Liz Cheney mocks Speaker Johnson for appearing at hush money trial03:00
- UP NEXT
'Running toward the sound of the sleaze': VP contenders flock to hush money trial11:12
Nick Kristof on 'Chasing Hope' and experiencing 'true evil' and 'the very best' in people08:34
Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 1457:18
From Putin to protesters, photographer Platon breaks down his most enduring pictures10:54
George Stephanopoulos on his new book, the dangers of a second Trump term12:38
Play All