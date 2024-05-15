IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Chris Hayes and team react to Day 2 of Michael Cohen’s testimony

Stunning lack of effort: Trump defense tepid in attack on Cohen's damning testimony
May 15, 202409:39

  • 'Utterly humiliating': Trump sycophants in matching suits audition for Trump outside trial

    09:39
  • Now Playing

    Stunning lack of effort: Trump defense tepid in attack on Cohen's damning testimony

    09:39
  • UP NEXT

    'Do what's available': Ali Velshi on standing up for democracy as a value beyond partisanship

    02:43

  • 'They're tricking themselves!': Republicans contort election strategy around Trump's Big Lie

    10:21

  • Bannon set to enter Trump campaign-to-prison pipeline, crossing paths with Manafort

    05:46

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 9

    17:56

  • Trump's notorious micromanaging comes back to bite him in criminal trial testimony

    08:01

  • 'Tactical error': Trump defense hurts its own case by going too far with Stormy Daniels smear

    09:54

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 8

    16:13

  • 'Fixing Donald Trump's broken promises': Biden delivers jobs to site of hollow Trump stunt

    03:49

  • Justice delayed: Lagging Trump trials belie justice system's usual ability to process big cases

    11:11

  • Faceplant!: MTG suffers scorn of fellow Republicans as move to push out Johnson fails

    05:01

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 7

    19:34

  • 'What could possibly go wrong?': In familiar folly, Daniels underestimated peril of Trump interaction 

    02:56

  • Key detail in Stormy Daniels' salacious testimony deflates Trump defense

    11:43

  • Trump judge postpones documents case 'indefinitely' but new legal calendar could backfire on Trump

    04:53

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 3

    19:54

  • Noem's book runs into fact-checking buzz saw; dog execution not among refuted stories, however

    02:53

  • How Trump's sex scandal secrets were exposed and spilled into public awareness

    07:08

  • Rare non-scoundrel witness, Hope Hicks, obliterates Trump's defense with credible testimony

    09:51

Alex Wagner Tonight

Stunning lack of effort: Trump defense tepid in attack on Cohen's damning testimony

09:39

Alex Wagner, Chris Hayes, Katie Phang and Ari Melber discuss whether the cross examination of Michael Cohen by Donald Trump's defense in Trump's New York criminal trial did enough to discredit Cohen's damning testimony on Monday in the eyes of the jury.May 15, 2024

  • 'Utterly humiliating': Trump sycophants in matching suits audition for Trump outside trial

    09:39
  • Now Playing

    Stunning lack of effort: Trump defense tepid in attack on Cohen's damning testimony

    09:39
  • UP NEXT

    'Do what's available': Ali Velshi on standing up for democracy as a value beyond partisanship

    02:43

  • 'They're tricking themselves!': Republicans contort election strategy around Trump's Big Lie

    10:21

  • Bannon set to enter Trump campaign-to-prison pipeline, crossing paths with Manafort

    05:46

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 9

    17:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All