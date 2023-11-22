Prison fears: See D.A. who could lock up Trump make rare appearance in RICO court

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis made a rare appearance in court to argue for the revocation of the bond of one of Trump’s co-defendants in the Georgia electron interference case. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Nov. 22, 2023