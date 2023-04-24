IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Police double standards exposed: See MSNBC's Ari Melber on 'Mr. Police'

11:16

Artist IDK debuts his new protest anthem “Mr. Police” with MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat.” IDK also discusses the mission behind his music, which he says is meant to be a “conversation about what it feels like to be a person of color around the world.”April 24, 2023

