Mask mania? MSNBC panel on one thing DeSantis may have gotten right
07:10
As cases of the coronavirus plummet, the U.S. is seeing a wider consensus about adjusting COVID policy. While many moves to loosen safety rules have come from the right, some Democratic governors are now saying it’s time to rebalance safety rules. New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg and Dr. Jeanne Noble discuss the trade-offs of adjusting policy as the facts adjust.Feb. 8, 2022
