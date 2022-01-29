MAGA party lawmakers banning books to ease 'white discomfort'
GOP lawmakers in 22 states have unveiled bills to limit teachings about race and sexuality in public schools. Toni Morrison's “The Bluest Eye” and Art Spiegelman's “Maus” have now joined the list of works banned by local school boards for so-called “objectionable” content. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Professor Brittney Cooper to discuss.Jan. 29, 2022
