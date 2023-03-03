Lab leak? The raging debate over how Covid started

The Energy Department has reignited the debate over the origin of Covid, and now concludes with “low confidence” the virus likely began after an unintentional laboratory leak in Wuhan, China. The department’s report comes amid ongoing disagreement among intelligence agencies about the origins of the virus. China denies that Covid originated from a lab leak. Infectious Disease Epidemiologist Dr. Syra Madad and The New York Times Science Columnist David Wallace-Wells join MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat.” (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 3, 2023