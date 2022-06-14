Indicting Trump? Jan. 6 committee open to it as chair reverses

Jan. 6 committee chair Bennie Thompson is clarifying his previous comments that appeared to imply the panel would not pursue a criminal referral against Donald Trump. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains how the panel can recommend the DOJ charge Trump with a crime. Melber is joined by New York Times Magazine’s Emily Bazelon and Maya Wiley, the President and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, to discuss the congressional debate over indicting Trump.June 14, 2022