GQP? Conspiracy theorists, MAGA rally-goer run for office amid fight for democracy

At least 36 QAnon supporters are running for Congress, and a “Stop the Steal” rally-goer with ties to the fringe group has won a Republican primary for a key House seat in Ohio. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former RNC Chairman Michael Steele to discuss how the GOP is reckoning with these nominees and how they are leveraging fringe politics into a voting bloc.May 5, 2022