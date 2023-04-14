From Drug Wars to Big Business: Rapper Future Launches 'EVOL' Cannabis in Ari Melber Interview

The U.S. government spent decades leading a discriminatory war on drugs -- a project that is rapidly shifting as over 20 states have now legalized marijuana. Grammy-winning artist Future announces the launch of his own new cannabis line with Carma HoldCo, EVOL, in an exclusive interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber. The two discuss Future's business venture, his support for "Black-owned businesses," and his thoughts on Jimi Hendrix, Lebron James and more. This interview aired on "The Beat with Ari Melber."April 14, 2023