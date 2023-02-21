IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Coup bomb goes off: GA grand jury recommends indictments for first time

    04:06
  • UP NEXT

    ‘BS,’ ‘Insane,’ ‘Crazy,’ ‘Nuts,’ ‘Reckless,’: Fox News legal bomb goes off

    11:50

  • Schiff hammers Garland: What’s taking so long in Trump criminal probe?

    07:24

  • Watch 50 Cent break down Fox, Biden, album anniversary and business secrets with MSNBC’s Ari Melber (2023)

    42:39

  • 50 Cent talks new TV deal, evolving, aging, life advice & counting money I The Beat on MSNBC

    12:15

  • ‘Bunch of BS’ Former Giuliani ally on jail, Trump ‘crimes’ and seeing ‘the lies’

    10:17

  • Hannity admits it: He knew Trump lied as legal earthquake rocks Fox News empire

    09:32

  • Burn: Neil DeGrasse Tyson roasts UFO theories, says ‘no to aliens’

    05:21

  • ‘Un-American’: Katyal shreds ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman as Jan. 6 probe intensifies

    11:33

  • A lawyer for Obama's Dog? Bombshell animal rights idea rocks Green Movement

    26:16

  • Is Pence subpoena Trump’s nightmare? Ari Melber breaks down DOJ’s pursuit of ‘coup club’

    11:55

  • Coup probe gets closer to Trump with Pence subpoena

    06:31

  • ‘Explosive’: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel in Trump Jan 6. probe

    11:47

  • Hip-hop goes global: Scooter Braun & Quality Control founders tell Ari Melber about new deal

    11:10

  • Indict Trump? Prosecutor who built NY case pressed on MSNBC

    10:45

  • GOP's Trump losses build in 2023: 'Stop Trying to make MAGA happen’

    08:41

  • Busted: GOP plots controversial cuts as McCarthy tested

    06:46

  • 'Outrageous': Florida teacher rips DeSantis’ censorship, criminal threats

    09:11

  • Dumping Trump? MAGA loyalists prep challenge after humiliating ‘clown show’

    03:25

The Beat with Ari

Coup bomb goes off: GA grand jury recommends indictments for first time

04:06

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the Georgia criminal election probe into Trump, with the Grand Jury recommending indictments. New video from the foreperson of that jury telling the AP and then the New York times that the body recommended indictments for "multiple people on a range of charges."Feb. 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Coup bomb goes off: GA grand jury recommends indictments for first time

    04:06
  • UP NEXT

    ‘BS,’ ‘Insane,’ ‘Crazy,’ ‘Nuts,’ ‘Reckless,’: Fox News legal bomb goes off

    11:50

  • Schiff hammers Garland: What’s taking so long in Trump criminal probe?

    07:24

  • Watch 50 Cent break down Fox, Biden, album anniversary and business secrets with MSNBC’s Ari Melber (2023)

    42:39

  • 50 Cent talks new TV deal, evolving, aging, life advice & counting money I The Beat on MSNBC

    12:15

  • ‘Bunch of BS’ Former Giuliani ally on jail, Trump ‘crimes’ and seeing ‘the lies’

    10:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All