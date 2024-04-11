IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Checkmate for Trump? Tabloid crimes are key to DA’s case to convict Trump for jailable crime
April 11, 202411:54
    Checkmate for Trump? Tabloid crimes are key to DA's case to convict Trump for jailable crime

The Beat with Ari

Checkmate for Trump? Tabloid crimes are key to DA’s case to convict Trump for jailable crime

Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial is set to begin on Monday. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the prosecution’s witness list and Trump’s efforts to delay the trial. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)April 11, 2024

    Checkmate for Trump? Tabloid crimes are key to DA's case to convict Trump for jailable crime

