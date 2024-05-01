IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: NYPD officers in riot gear enter Columbia University as students remain barricaded on campus 

NYPD officers in full riot gear descend on Columbia University campus to clear protesters
May 1, 202409:47
NYPD officers in full riot gear descend on Columbia University campus to clear protesters

Antonia Hylton, MSNBC correspondent reports live from outside Columbia University where, NBC News reports, the university has asked the City of New York for assistance, clearing the way for the NYPD to enter the campus and make arrests to clear pro-Palestine protesters. Tom Winter, NBC News investigative reporter joins Alex Wagner with further reporting as police begin to arrest students.May 1, 2024

