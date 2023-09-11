IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Both parties ditch one 'culture war' attack as rap rises: Common on 'The Beat'

The Beat with Ari

Both parties ditch one 'culture war' attack as rap rises: Common on 'The Beat'

Leaders in both parties used to demonize hip-hop as a political strategy, now the genre is drawing bipartisan shout outs. MSNBC host and music obsessive Ari Melber notes that shift, while reporting on a hip-hop celebration of Vice President Harris's residence, and then talks to Common and MSNBC political contributor Juanita Tolliver about a range of topics, from music to voting rights to "cold call" FaceTime's. Common reflects on hip hop's 50th birthday and the genre's influence from the Bronx to The White House, as part of the shows irreverent "Fallback" segment. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 11, 2023

