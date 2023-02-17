50 Cent talks new TV deal, evolving, aging, life advice & counting money I The Beat on MSNBC

Legendary hip-hop artist and businessman 50 Cent joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss his new television broadcast deal with Fox, the 20th anniversary of “Get Rich or Die Tryin,” and touches on Pres. Biden, aging, Eminem, Dr. Dre, 21 Savage, Pop Smoke and the “rules” for rappers and moguls. This segment aired on “The Beat with Ari Melber,” drawn from a longer interview. Feb. 17, 2023