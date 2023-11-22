IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: FBI investigating vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge, the U.S.-Canada border crossing at Niagara Falls 

  • Prison fears: See D.A. who could lock up Trump make rare appearance in RICO court

    03:34
  • Now Playing

    'Who Killed JFK?' Rob Reiner says he solved assassination

    03:25
  • UP NEXT

    Stopping 'dictator' Trump is a choice: Rob Reiner lays it out on MSNBC

    08:54

  • 'The trenches teach survival': Ari Melber and Lil Durk on music & culture (MSNBC Segment)

    07:57

  • Jail for threats? In Trump case, RICO lawyer says real attacks land defendants behind bars, not 'gagged'

    07:41

  • Gagged? Trump on defense as Jack Smith takes tough gag order to powerful court

    12:10

  • Obama warns big tech about lies amid outcry over Musk's 'antisemitism' & racist 'replacement' theory

    08:51

  • ‘Goofy’ Trump doesn’t get Chicago: Lil Durk on 'Trenches,' Drake & Morgan Wallen with Ari Melber

    32:13

  • Your VP’s favorite rapper: E-40 and Ari Melber on music, tech and White House visits

    05:07

  • Scandal-ridden Santos won’t run for reelection: Fmr. aide on lies & charges

    02:38

  • Leaked coup tapes upend the Georgia RICO case: Melber Report

    11:42

  • Heat: Trump’s nightmare RICO tapes leak, and MAGA defense attorney confesses in court

    08:05

  • Convicted Trump aide’s lawyer on RICO case & coup tape leak: Melber Intv

    11:54

  • Coup video bombshell: Trump aides’ confessions hurt his RICO case, says prosecutor

    06:30

  • Secret coup video leaks: Trump conviction more likely as aides confess to RICO prosecutors

    12:05

  • Clarence Thomas scandal corners high court: New 'code' adopted over calls for reform

    05:58

  • See Trump's secret coup video: Aide Sidney Powell spills on Trump in RICO session on tape

    05:35

  • Secret coup video: See Two trump aides flip on Trump in RICO sessions in GA

    12:09

  • Trump Org rattled over ‘fraud receipts’: Don. Jr and Ivanka forced under oath at costly trial 

    02:01

  • Trump 'failed' & is unfit: Bob Woodward reveals WH reporting in Melber ‘Summit Series’

    01:25:01

The Beat with Ari

'Who Killed JFK?' Rob Reiner says he solved assassination

03:25

Director and activist Rob Reiner joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss his new podcast “Who Killed JFK?,” a look into what happened to President John F. Kennedy. Reiner says the podcast gives a “complete picture of what actually happened that day.” (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Nov. 22, 2023

  • Prison fears: See D.A. who could lock up Trump make rare appearance in RICO court

    03:34
  • Now Playing

    'Who Killed JFK?' Rob Reiner says he solved assassination

    03:25
  • UP NEXT

    Stopping 'dictator' Trump is a choice: Rob Reiner lays it out on MSNBC

    08:54

  • 'The trenches teach survival': Ari Melber and Lil Durk on music & culture (MSNBC Segment)

    07:57

  • Jail for threats? In Trump case, RICO lawyer says real attacks land defendants behind bars, not 'gagged'

    07:41

  • Gagged? Trump on defense as Jack Smith takes tough gag order to powerful court

    12:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All