‘Legal hell’: Criminal defendant Trump goes back under oath in another case

For the second time in two weeks, Defendant Donald Trump traveled under court order to New York. This time he was deposed by New York Attorney General Leticia James in a $250 million civil case alleging business fraud. It comes as the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg goes on offense against Trump and his allies in Congress. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent is joined by Mueller Vet Andrew Weissman and Defense Lawyer Danny Greenberg on “The Beat.”April 14, 2023