‘Game over’: Trump caught on tape in classified docs probe as ex lawyer predicts ‘jail time’: Report

Special counsel Jack Smith has obtained a recording of Donald Trump discussing a classified document he kept after leaving office. The tape was reportedly played during testimony provided to the grand jury investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents. DOJ veteran Andrew Weissman, a prosecutor in Special Counsel Mueller’s probe, says this tape means it’s “game over’ for Trump and there is “no way he will not be charged.” MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on how Trump admitted the core of the classified documents case and delivers analysis on why his “Cheshire Cat” defense is a legal liability.June 1, 2023