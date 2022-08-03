IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Extremely dangerous for Trump': DOJ subpoenas WH lawyer in criminal Jan. 6 probe

    09:06
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. federal prosecutor compares federal grand jury and 1/6 cmte, as Cipollone is subpoenaed

    01:37

  • Leon Panetta: Jan. 6-related texts wiped 'from agency to agency' looks like 'conspiracy'

    07:26

  • Political Headlines: Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri

    06:30

  • Trump melts down as Fox News ignores him, features GOP voters ditching MAGAworld

    01:39

  • Trump fumes as Murdoch’s Fox News empire ditches him for Mini-Trump

    01:39

  • Trump's criminal intent exposed: Coup conspiracy timeline from Nov. to Jan. 6 (MSNBC Highlights)

    08:34

  • Jan. 6 Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt sentenced to over 7 years in prison

    04:59

  • First primaries following January 6 hearings can have ‘national implications’

    07:05

  • Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox

    05:06

  • Secret Service failure to preserve January 6-related texts 'looks really, really calamitous’

    07:47

  • Jan. 6 rioter to be sentenced Monday after terror charge conviction

    04:58

  • 'This investigator was offered evidence and turned it down': WaPo reporter

    05:48

  • Rep. Kinzinger: “I guarantee you someone is going to try this again. Maybe Trump himself”

    07:34

  • Mystery of missing 1/6 texts widens

    02:18

  • Why those missing Secret Service texts could be key to the Jan. 6 probe

    09:05

  • Trump's criminal intent exposed: How Jan. 6 plan emerged from military coup plot (MSNBC Pt 1)

    09:48

  • A Trump coup nightmare: Prosecutors probe full conspiracy, not just Jan. 6 (MSNBC Pt 2)

    08:40

  • Officials worry Justice Department resources at breaking point as Jan. 6 probe expands

    02:11

  • AG Garland intent on avoiding errors in DOJ Jan. 6 investigation: NYT

    10:20

The Beat with Ari

'Extremely dangerous for Trump': DOJ subpoenas WH lawyer in criminal Jan. 6 probe

09:06

The Department of Justice now demands Trump’s White House lawyer talk with the grand jury. Pat Cipollone is the highest-ranking White House official who is known to have been called to testify by the Feds. This move suggests the probe is intensifying and possibly getting closer to Trump himself. Cipollone warned Trump insiders of “every crime imaginable.” Former Watergate prosecutor, Nike Akerman tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber he thinks “the DOJ is going to get a lot more information from Pat Cipollone… This is extremely dangerous for Donald Trump… This is somebody who can be a direct witness against him and who is very credible.”Aug. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'Extremely dangerous for Trump': DOJ subpoenas WH lawyer in criminal Jan. 6 probe

    09:06
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. federal prosecutor compares federal grand jury and 1/6 cmte, as Cipollone is subpoenaed

    01:37

  • Leon Panetta: Jan. 6-related texts wiped 'from agency to agency' looks like 'conspiracy'

    07:26

  • Political Headlines: Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri

    06:30

  • Trump melts down as Fox News ignores him, features GOP voters ditching MAGAworld

    01:39

  • Trump fumes as Murdoch’s Fox News empire ditches him for Mini-Trump

    01:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All