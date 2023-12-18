Extreme immigration policies: Republican lawmakers jeopardize Ukraine and Israel aid over border security showdown

Protecting abortion rights: Pennsylvania House Speaker Rep. Joanna McClinton on her state’s effort to preserve reproductive rights06:29
- Now Playing
Extreme immigration policies: Republican lawmakers jeopardize Ukraine and Israel aid over border security showdown09:33
- UP NEXT
The GOP's Impeachment Fumble: Fact-Checking Rep. Tim Burchett's Claims against President Biden06:47
“I can't even spell retirement”: Why Patti LaBelle says she is not done making her mark08:25
From Trump’s target to Virginia’s Ballot: Why Eugene Vindman is running for Congress07:11
How the GOP's impeachment obsession could slow down government funding negotiations07:13
Texas Supreme Court blocking emergency abortion approval: 'It's obviously disappointing'06:46
University of Pennsylvania President resigns amid criticism of antisemitism testimony05:53
How Patina Miller is shining her light from Broadway to television06:46
From Hollywood to Capitol Hill? Why Hill Harper is running for U.S. Senate05:00
Senator John Kennedy hit with the truth: what his gun violence comments reveal about the GOP03:55
It’s about time’: Dionne Warwick named on Kennedy Center honoree list07:16
Why voting for third party candidates could be a triumph for Trump in disguise02:48
Congressman George Santos in hot water: House Ethics Committee Member reveals what's next07:21
Nephew speaks out following release of his 72-year-old aunt from Hamas captivity04:21
How New York's redistricting case could change the game for Dems trying to win control of Congress01:53
Remembering First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s legacy10:47
The high-stakes hostage crisis: Could Israel, Hamas and the U.S. be close to a breakthrough?09:02
Why a lack of media literacy could be the reason for TikTok users’ Osama Bin Laden obsession06:43
Weird and wild on Capitol Hill: Democrats take charge while Republicans pick fights07:29
Protecting abortion rights: Pennsylvania House Speaker Rep. Joanna McClinton on her state’s effort to preserve reproductive rights06:29
- Now Playing
Extreme immigration policies: Republican lawmakers jeopardize Ukraine and Israel aid over border security showdown09:33
- UP NEXT
The GOP's Impeachment Fumble: Fact-Checking Rep. Tim Burchett's Claims against President Biden06:47
“I can't even spell retirement”: Why Patti LaBelle says she is not done making her mark08:25
From Trump’s target to Virginia’s Ballot: Why Eugene Vindman is running for Congress07:11
How the GOP's impeachment obsession could slow down government funding negotiations07:13
Play All