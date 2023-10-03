IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'You are the fixer': Kerry Washington reveals the key to civic engagement

'You are the fixer': Kerry Washington reveals the key to civic engagement

MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Townsend sat down with actress Kerry Washington and 2024 Democratic National Convention Chair Minyon Moore to discuss their passion for voting rights and engaging others in the political process.Oct. 3, 2023

