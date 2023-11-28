IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Like a moral tug of war for the soul': Horrific knife attack sets up modern political showdown

  • Republican refusal to certify local election results seen as dress rehearsal for 2024 chaos

    Republican threat to Fani Willis runs into legal wall at state supreme court

    Benefits of historic auto union worker contracts redound to non-union labor as well

  • Like all the dashboard warning lights going off: Confluence of developments make for scary times

  • 'This is what they do': U.S. sees familiar pattern of authoritarian attack on the media

  • 'No way to run a democracy': Court advances new attack on Voting Rights Act

  • How fallout from a major Trump family scandal illustrates institutional self-policing

  • Why the Supreme Court's new toothless code of ethics matters 'a little bit'

  • Trump tests Republican Party willingness to follow him into fascism

  • Maddow: No accident Trump's courtroom chaos makes a mockery of the legal system

  • Report paints ominous picture of early days of planned second Trump term

  • UAW president defies skeptics (including Trump) to negotiate historic deal for union workers

  • 'Not a fringe movement': Maddow details historical fight against fascism in 'Prequel'

  • GOP embraces Trump's Big Lie with Mike Johnson vote; brings threat to democracy inside the House

  • Legal snowball rolls over Trump as judge reinstates gag order

  • A mosaic of failures: As list of pre-Oct. 7 failures grows, Netanyahu fights to shift blame

  • 'The Republican Party is sick.': Maddow notes atypical nature of current House speaker vacancy

  • Settlement with separated migrant families marks step in closing shameful Trump-era chapter for U.S.

  • Democrats inexplicably allow indicted Senator Bob Menendez to continue serving 

Rachel Maddow

Republican threat to Fani Willis runs into legal wall at state supreme court

The Georgia Supreme Court sent state Republicans back to the drawing board with its rejection of a commission Republican legislators had hoped to use to interrogate prosecutors about perceived political bias. Clark D. Cunningham, professor of law at Georgia State University, joins to discuss the ruling with Rachel Maddow.Nov. 28, 2023

