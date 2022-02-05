Pence commits Republican heresy; accuses Trump of being wrong on negating election loss
Ali Velshi points out that Mike Pence, in declaring that Donald Trump is wrong to say that Pence could have single-handedly rejected the outcome of the 2020 election, he is violating the single, core principle of the Republican Party today, that Donald Trump is never wrong. Feb. 5, 2022
