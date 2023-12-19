Maddow: Why does Trump keep talking like a fascist? Because it works.

Rachel Maddow makes the case that the reason Donald Trump does not change his talking points when people point out that his words are echoing Adolph Hitler and Benito Mussolini is that Trump knows (and new polling of Republican voters shows) how powerfully appealing some people find the ideas that language frames. But just as past democracies found ways to resist autocrats, so too can Americans adopt practices that sap the power of Trump's appeal.Dec. 19, 2023