    Maddow: As states take lead on fake elector probes, Trump's role a likely endpoint

Rachel Maddow

Maddow: As states take lead on fake elector probes, Trump's role a likely endpoint

Rachel Maddow looks at which states are already investigating or are likely to investigate Donald Trump's fake elector scheme to keep himself in power after losing the 2020 election, and points out the likelihood that accountability will not stop at Trumpy local Republicans and will go all the way to the top. Aug. 8, 2023

