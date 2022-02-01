Maddow announces upcoming hiatus to work on Bag Man and other projects
04:29
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow alerts viewers that she'll be taking a few weeks away from the daily show after this week to work on several projects related to her Bag Man podcast, as well as a few other things in the works. Feb. 1, 2022
Now Playing
Maddow announces upcoming hiatus to work on Bag Man and other projects
04:29
UP NEXT
Fake Trump electors, Trump White House spokesman receive January 6th Committee subpoenas
05:46
For Irish fishermen, confrontation with Russia is a matter of protecting their livelihood
09:10
Black parents organize to protect book on history of racism from school ban in Texas
04:59
Putin finds small victories in Ukraine stand-off
04:59
DeSantis surgeon general pick stumbles through evasions instead of straight answers