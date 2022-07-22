Jan. 6 hearing shows Trump playing active role despite outwardly passive appearance
05:20
Share this -
copied
An MSNBC panel discusses how the evidence presented at the eighth January 6th hearing shows an awareness by the Capitol rioters of what Donald Trump wanted them to do, and that the time it took Trump to disband the attack was not a failure to act but a deliberate waiting, hoping to see his plan play out. July 22, 2022
UP NEXT
Why the Jan. 6 Josh Hawley video is about more than a senator running away
03:48
Looming threat of extremist violence
06:36
The Last Thing: Indefensible
02:13
Trump’s moment in history
05:52
Jan. 6th hearing details Trump’s “dereliction of duty”