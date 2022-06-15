IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Now Playing

Rachel Maddow

Fascist groups best understood as 'nationwide paramilitary army': expert

04:36

Kathleen Belew, an expert on white nationalist paramilitary groups, talks with Rachel Maddow about why individual incidents with racist extremist groups should be seen as part of a single, larger groundswell.June 15, 2022

  Now Playing

