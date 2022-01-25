Criminal investigation of Trump in Georgia continues with special grand jury approved
Michael J. Moore, former U.S. attorney, talks with Rachel Maddow about the special grand jury process in Georgia and the strength of the evidence already known to the public in Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis' criminal investigation of possible election interference by Donald Trump. Jan. 25, 2022
