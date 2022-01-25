IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Criminal investigation of Trump in Georgia continues with special grand jury approved

06:05

Michael J. Moore, former U.S. attorney, talks with Rachel Maddow about the special grand jury process in Georgia and the strength of the evidence already known to the public in Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis' criminal investigation of possible election interference by Donald Trump. Jan. 25, 2022

