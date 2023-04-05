IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'We're not takin' it': Maddow explains MSNBC's coverage of Trump's Mar-a-Lago speech

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    The charges against Donald Trump explained in brief

    04:27

  • Why are some crimes described by Bragg not among Trump's charges?

    05:28

  • Trump indictment blows up claim that hush money was to protect Melania

    01:58

  • New York City's rejection of Trump compounds humiliation of arraignment

    06:19

  • Legal system serves dose of reality to deluded Trump supporters

    04:05

  • Trump tests judge with attacks on prosecutor, court

    03:18

  • Indicted Trump lashes out at prosecutors, justice system in wake of arraignment

    06:35

  • Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election, NBC News projects

    03:53

  • Trump makes show of embracing arrest as his lawyers fight to hide arraignment from press

    01:44

  • Ohio neo-Nazi arrested; admits trying to firebomb church over drag story event

    03:30

  • Judge in Trump case has familiarity with criminality surrounding Trump

    02:11

  • Trump's calls for protest over his indictment go mostly unanswered (so far)

    07:32

  • DeSantis signs bill allowing gun carrying without a permit; signing closed to public

    01:03

  • Nashville students walk out, demand gun safety legislation

    02:58

  • History offers a bleak legal prognosis for Donald Trump

    06:17

  • How to prosecute a prominent political figure with a hostile base of supporters

    02:29

  • What to expect from the prosecution of Donald Trump

    08:07

  • Judge puts last minute temporary hold on Tennessee drag ban 

    02:43

  • Why Trump could end up in jail if he can't keep his cool about being indicted

    03:49

Rachel Maddow

'We're not takin' it': Maddow explains MSNBC's coverage of Trump's Mar-a-Lago speech

00:39

Rachel Maddow explains to viewers why Donald Trump's speech from Mar-a-Lago following his criminal arraignment is not being played live on MSNBC, and offers assurances that anything newsworthy to come from the speech will be promptly reported. April 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'We're not takin' it': Maddow explains MSNBC's coverage of Trump's Mar-a-Lago speech

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    The charges against Donald Trump explained in brief

    04:27

  • Why are some crimes described by Bragg not among Trump's charges?

    05:28

  • Trump indictment blows up claim that hush money was to protect Melania

    01:58

  • New York City's rejection of Trump compounds humiliation of arraignment

    06:19

  • Legal system serves dose of reality to deluded Trump supporters

    04:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All