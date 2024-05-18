IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Miliband: The ‘indomitable human spirit’ in Gaza personifies hope
May 18, 202407:51

Ali Velshi

Miliband: The ‘indomitable human spirit’ in Gaza personifies hope

07:51

Amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza following months of war, Ali Velshi speaks with David Miliband, the President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee about why the human spirit in times of devastation is so remarkable. “If you only look at the statistics, you get depressed. If you look at the people, you have hope,” Miliband says. “The biggest renewable source is hope.”May 18, 2024

