'There is no way to both-sides this': Republican meltdown paints stark contrast with Democrats

Rachel Maddow looks at the post-presidency accomplishments of Jimmy Carter and the emphasis on bipartisanship in President Joe Biden's campaign materials, and contrasts that with a Republican Party that can barely keep the government operating, is mired in infighting and follows a leader facing four separate criminal trials and a potentially devastating civil fraud trial. Oct. 3, 2023